Smokey Bones shutters all locations, including in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, every Smokey Bones location in the country quietly closed their doors.

FAT Brands, the parent company behind the restaurant, confirmed in a statement to Channel 2 Action News that all locations ceased operations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“On behalf of Management, it has been a privilege to serve our customers,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

According to the restaurant’s website, only 20 locations remained in operation, including two in Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The only metro Atlanta restaurant was located near the Mall at Stonecrest.

The second Georgia location was located in Columbus.

©2026 Cox Media Group