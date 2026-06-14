Police investigation underway at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — A police investigation is underway at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is at the apartments on Walnut Street, where crime scene tape is visible around parts of the neighborhood.

The Atlanta Police Department has officers at the scene but no information about what brought them there is currently available.

Channel 2 Action News has asked APD for more information and is waiting for further details.

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