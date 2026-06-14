Swimmer missing in suspected Lake Lanier drowning, authorities say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies have been searching for a man in a suspected drowning in Lake Lanier, the agency said Saturday night.

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to the missing man’s family. Watch for more on this story on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Family members identified him as Terrell Shelton.

Authorities said the 21-year-old went missing on Saturday afternoon off the shore of Robinson Park.

Deputies got the call at about 2:40 p.m.

The man was swimming with his friends to an island, the sheriff’s office said. When the friends looked back, they couldn’t seem him and believed he had gone underwater without resurfacing.

Searchers with multiple agencies took part in the search, including dive teams and rescue boats. Diving continued until about 9 p.m. and will resume Sunday morning.

The water in the area is about 30 feet deep.

This is a developing story.

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