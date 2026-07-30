Business owner criticized over picture with Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton business owner is facing social media criticism and boycott calls after taking a photograph with Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson.

Marcus Sabrr, owner of Big Daddy’s Dish in South Fulton County, told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes the photo does not represent a political endorsement.

The restaurant, located on Old National Highway, has been in operation for 20 years. Sabrr clarified that he remains undecided on which candidate to support in the race for governor.

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Sabrr, known to customers and employees as “Daddy,” said he received a surprise visit from Jackson last Sunday.

Following the visit, social media users began criticizing the business owner and calling for a boycott of the restaurant. Sabrr has worked in the kitchen on Old National Highway for two decades.

Sabrr clarified that the meeting was not a political statement.

“By no means am I endorsing Jackson — I wanna clear that up,” Sabrr said.

He explained that he used the opportunity to ask the candidate questions about his platform and community impact.

During the visit, Sabrr said he asked Jackson how he would support a diverse population of constituents.

“What can you do for ALL people? Not just one somebody, I’m talking about for all people, Hispanic, Korean, Chinese, Indians, Black people,” Sabrr said.

To show that all people are welcome at the business, Sabrr previously displayed flags representing countries from around the world.

He also shared a photograph he took years ago with Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. He noted that he welcomes everyone who enters the restaurant.

Bottoms addressed the situation on Instagram, stating that she never called for a boycott of Daddy’s Dish and never suggested that anyone be denied service. A statement from the Jackson campaign said that Jackson intends to talk to Georgia voters of all communities.

Sabrr said he intends to vote for the candidate who puts God first. He emphasized that his priority is supporting the community.

“I support the person that’s gonna be the best for the people,” Sabrr said.

Sabrr stated he will make his final decision on the race following candidate debates. Further information on the candidate’s platforms and upcoming debates will be released as the election continues.

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