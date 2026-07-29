Possible tornado spotted during warning in north Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service plans to send a crew to Pickens County to survey damage following severe weather, including a tornado warning, Tuesday evening.

The NWS team will be there Thursday to determine whether there was a tornado there. Other areas also may be surveyed.

A Channel 2 viewer submitted a photo of a possible tornado in Jasper taken during the warning.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday evening in north Georgia and just north of the state border, along with several severe thunderstorm warnings.

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