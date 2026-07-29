Police searching for card skimmer who targeted metro Atlanta supermarket

LILBURN, Ga. — A supermarket in Gwinnett County is working police to find out who glued a credit card skimmer to one of their card readers.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was told a customer was the one who found the device.

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Johnson was told it began when a customer noticed something strange with one of the card readers at the Supermercado Jalisco on Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn.

When she lifted it, she found what police believe is a card skimmer.

The store’s owner told Channel 2 Action News he wants the people responsible caught just as much as the police do.

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“We’re not involved in any shape, way or form,” owner Jose Luis Covarrubias said.

Covarrubias said the customer found the skimmer glued to a card reader keypad.

No one who works at the store put it on.

“We’ve been in business for 35 years and it’s all been done by being honest and having great values for our customers,” Covarrubias said.

Lilburn police showed up just before 4 p.m. on Sunday and left with the device in an evidence bag.

“It’s possible it could have been someone from the outside attached it to the skimmer,” Lilburn Police Capt. Scott Bennett told Channel 2 Action News.

Bennett says investigators are still waiting on evidence, and the customer still had all of her money.

“The lady could have found it shortly after it was put on there,” Bennett said. Or “it could have been on there a month. We really don’t have any way to tell right now.”

Covarrubias said his five stores all came back clean, but he isn’t treating that as the end of it.

“We’re on high alert and then we plan to be on high alert forever because we just got to constantly be checking this,” Covarrubias told Johnson.

There are pieces of tape placed on the card readers now as part of the stores’ security precautions.

Lilburn police said if you’ve been to the store and noticed fraud on your account, you should call the department.

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