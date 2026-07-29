Delta Air Lines bans transportation of human or animal-like robots on its planes

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has temporarily banned the transport of robots on its flights.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Delta said the policy officially took effect on June 18.

“Delta does not permit human- or animal-like robotic devices to be transported in the aircraft cabin or as checked baggage,” the airline said. “We continually review emerging technologies and update our policies to maintain the highest safety standards.”

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Going forward, Delta said the ban was for any robots designed to resemble or imitate a human or animal in appearance, size, movement or behavior.

On the prohibited items list, Delta said the ban was “to ensure the safety of our customers and employees.”

Robots will not be allowed on Delta flights in the flight cabin, where passengers are, nor in checked baggage.

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Among the safety risks leading to their ban from the airline were lithium battery sizes that might exceed watt-hour limitations from both Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration that could cause safety, security or operational challenges.

Since the devices are not classified as assistive and do not qualify as a trained service animal, those accommodations will not apply to robotic animals or humanlike robots at Delta flights.

“These items are not considered assistive devices and do not fit the definition of a trained service animal,” the airline said.

However, Delta said on its restricted items page that human-like or animal-like toy robots are exempt from the ban, provided that they:

Comply with standard carry-on baggage limits (size and quantity)

Are stowed in an FAA-approved location, according to standard carry-on baggage policy

Comply with existing restrictions (type, size and quantity) for installed and spare batteries. See related articles for more information.

Channel 2 Action News has asked Delta Air Lines if there was a situation or incident that led to the item policy and is waiting for a response.

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