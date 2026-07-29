Marjorie Taylor Greene marries fiancé, reporter Brian Glenn in Vegas ceremony

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed in a Thursday morning post that she and reporter Brian Glenn had officially tied the knot.

Greene and Glenn said “I do” surrounded by their families at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

Court records from the state show the couple’s marriage license was submitted on July 24.

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Last night, surrounded by our families, @brianglenntv and I said “I do”❤️ pic.twitter.com/P30bpd3j5h — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 29, 2026

Glenn first met Greene in 2022 when both were married to other people. Following their divorces, Greene and Glenn started dating in 2023.

The former U.S. Representative for the Rome area sold her Georgia home in May for $1.1 million after Glenn moved in with her in December.

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The couple got engaged in 2025, and Glenn moved to Georgia.

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