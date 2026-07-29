Suspect barricaded inside Conyers home

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police are responding to a suspect barricaded inside a home, causing a significant law enforcement presence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, a large police presence was reported in the area of Park Circle in Conyers on Wednesday.

News Chopper2 flew over the scene where several patrol vehicles were spotted in the neighborhood.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect potential traffic delays while officers remain on scene.

Conyers police tell Channel 2 Action News a wanted person has barricaded themselves inside a home.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you LIVE updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group