Man beaten by 12 people, including 14-year-old, after fender bender, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a fender bender led to an armed robbery when 12 people, including a 14-year-old, physically assaulted a man.

Police say the driver wanted cash for the damage to his car, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reports.

The man was attacked when he stepped in to protect the driver, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Police say the suspect took matters into his own hands when someone hit his car.

“One of the suspects had a firearm and basically ordered the victim to give them money,” said Sgt. Eric Smith, Cobb County Police Department PIO.

A car backed into Christian Pacheco’s parked car at the Waverly Mobile Home Park in Mableton last week.

Investigators say Pacheco didn’t call police or his insurance company but demanded $600 on the spot for the damage.

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