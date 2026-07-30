Woman killed after tree falls on DeKalb County home identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who died after a tree fell on her home has been identified.

Firefighters were called to a home on Bretton Woods Road on Wednesday evening for reports of an “obvious death.” When they arrived, they found the tree on the home and a woman dead inside of the home.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 68-year-old Bobbi Pettiford.

Neighbors remember the victim as a kind woman who lived there for years, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say because of the size of the tree and the structural damage of the home, they had difficulty getting to the victim.

Crews believe that Pettiford was the only person inside the home when the tree fell.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group