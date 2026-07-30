1-year-old found dead in hot car outside hospital where mother works

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrenceville Police have charged a mother after her 1-year-old child was found dead in a hot car outside the hospital where she works.

Officers arrested Deja Coleman on Wednesday at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

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Coleman told officers that she has three children and drove them to daycare earlier that day. Police say she took her 6-year-old and 4-year-old inside but didn’t drop off her 1-year-old.

Coleman drove to work and parked in the employee lot and went inside for her shift at 6:50 a.m., according to investigators.

Hours later, police say another hospital employee walked back to her car around 3:50 p.m. and saw the 1-year-old “slumped in the car seat” and called 911.

Officers who were working part-time at the hospital arrived within minutes. Coleman faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree felony cruelty to children.

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