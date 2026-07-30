Apalachee school shooting: Father of shooter faces own sentence of up to 180 years

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Days after the Apalachee High School shooter was sentenced, his father will appear in court on Thursday for his own sentencing.

The hearing for Colin Gray will begin at 9 a.m. in the same courtroom where Barrow County Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced his son, Colt Gray, to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

WSBTV.com will carry today’s sentencing hearing. Check back for a live stream starting at 9 a.m.

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Prosecutors say Colt Gray brought a rifle to Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024 and opened fire. Four people died in the shooting: students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and teachers Ricky Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie. The other teacher and students who were shot survived.

Prosecutors say Colin Gray gave his son the rifle he used as a Christmas gift months before the shooting. A jury in March found Gray guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

He faces a maximum of up to 180 years in prison, according to Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith. The sentencing hearing is expected to take at least two days, according to the Barrow County court calendar.

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