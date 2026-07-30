Back 2 School: 3 districts, including one of fastest growing in U.S., return to class

GEORGIA — It’s back to school time for Jackson County, Jefferson City and Lamar County students on Thursday.

Those three districts will return to the classroom as the back to school season ramps up over the next several days.

Count on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for full “Back 2 School” coverage, what families can expect and the impact on traffic for everyone.

Students in Lamar County will get some extra rest with a new schedule and bus route times in place starting this year.

Middle and high schools will now open their doors at 6:50 a.m. That’s 10 minutes later than the previous 6:40 a.m. schedule. For primary and elementary schools, they will open at 7:15 a.m. which is 15 minutes later than last year

School bus pick-ups will also be shifted back by 10 to 15 minutes.

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In Jackson County, the district will construct three new schools over the next two years: Hoschton High School, Hayes Farm Elementary School and Sell’s Mill Middle School.

Officials says Jackson County Schools district is the fastest-growing school district in Georgia and 4th fastest in the U.S.

Parents in Jefferson City will want to make sure they have the district’s new communication system ParentSquare. The district says the new system will let families customize how they receive school alerts and messages from the district.

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