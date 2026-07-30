Woman killed when tree falls on DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are investigating after a tree fell on a DeKalb County home, killing the woman who lived inside.

Firefighters were called to a home on Bretton Woods Road on Wednesday evening for reports of an “obvious death.”

When they arrived, they found the tree on the home and the woman was pronounced dead.

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Officials say because of the size of the tree and the structural damage of the home, they had difficulty getting to the victim.

Family members were able to identify the woman, but her name has not been publicly released.

Crews believe that she was the only person inside the home when the tree fell.

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