2 rushed to Grady after being shot in DeKalb neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in a DeKalb County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over West Austin Road and found police blocking the intersection of W. Austin Drive and Aldea Drive.

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Police confirmed to Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that two people are in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The investigation appeared to center around a silver SUV with its passenger-side window shot out and a bullet hole right in front of the driver’s seat.

Evidence markers are scattered on the ground across the area.

There is no word on possible suspects.

Details on what led up to shots being fired have not been released.

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