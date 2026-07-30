Chick-fil-A closing Buckhead location after 18 years

ATLANTA — After nearly two decades, a popular Chick-fil-A location is closing its doors.

Channel 2 Action News found signs posted at the 3280 Peachtree Road location in the Terminus 100 building saying they will close down this weekend.

Their last day of service will be Friday, July 31.

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"Thank you for all your love and support over the years. We have enjoyed our time in the Terminus community with great food and smiles," the owners wrote on their signs.

The Atlanta-based fast food restaurant currently operates nearly three dozen other locations in Atlanta.

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