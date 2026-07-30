1-year-old reported missing in Tennessee found safe in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A toddler who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Wednesday was found safe in metro Atlanta.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee says the child was found safe during a traffic stop in Cartersville.

A license plate reader in Bartow County alerted authorities to the suspect’s car.

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The child’s non-custodial mother, 35-year-old Kasey Hill, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment and felony evading.

According to jail records, Hill is currently being held in the Bartow County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge.

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