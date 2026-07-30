Man charged months after deadly hit-and-run with a U-Haul truck that killed stranded driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a driver whose SUV had broken down on the side of a Douglas County road.

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According to arrest warrants, Deangelo Terrod Myers is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, financial transaction card theft and identity fraud.

Investigators say the crash happened on March 14 on Fairburn Road near Greythorne Commons.

Authorities allege Myers was driving a U-Haul box truck when he veered onto the shoulder and slammed into the back of a 2016 Dodge Journey that had stopped because of mechanical problems. The driver of the SUV was inside the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

According to the warrants, Myers ran from the scene without stopping to help or report the crash, leaving the victim trapped inside the vehicle.

Investigators say Myers was later identified using data recovered from two cell phones found inside the U-Haul.

The warrants also allege the truck’s airbag control module showed Myers was traveling at least 75 mph in a 45-mph zone in heavy traffic before losing control and crashing.

In addition to the crash-related charges, Myers is accused of possessing a counterfeit credit card and a fake Georgia driver’s license that allegedly displayed his photo but another person’s identifying information.

The homicide-related warrants were filed on July 15, four months after the crash.

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