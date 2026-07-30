Deck collapses on DeKalb townhome’s gas meter; crews securing gas supply

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are in a DeKalb County townhome community working to secure gas supply after a deck collapsed.

Fire officials say they were called to townhome complex on Village Square Lane where a deck collapsed and knocked a gas meter off the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews say they have shut off natural gas service meters to all units except the collapsed unit.

Atmospheric monitoring has not identified any hazardous gas readings inside of the adjacent buildings.

Crews are waiting on Atlanta Gas Light to secure the gas supply to the collapsed unit.

“The priority continues to be maintaining a safe perimeter and keeping civilians away from the affected area while crews complete mitigation efforts," officials wrote in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group