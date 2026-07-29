Families of students killed in Apalachee shooting find support in each other, honor legacies

The families of the two teens killed in the Apalachee High School shooting are looking back on their lives and sharing their story of supporting each other through the grief.

The exclusive interview LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo lost their lives alongside teachers Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall.

Their two families said they have become one.

“We’ve been able to lean on each other through a lot of this,” Breanna Schermerhorn said.

Junior Angulo says his little brother has taught him the true meaning of courage.

At 14 years old, his brother sacrificed his life to lock the door during the school shooting and save his classmates.

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