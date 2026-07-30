This Georgia school district is one of the fastest growing in the country

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the country is right here in north Georgia.

The Jackson County School System will welcome back nearly 12,000 students for the first day of the 2026-27 school year on Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Philip Brown says enrollment is up again this year and he’s excited for the new students arriving today.

“Earlier this year, we were named the 4th fastest growing county in the United States,” Brown told Channel 2 Action News This Morning. “And so with the growth in our population comes the growth in students.”

With the district growing so fast, it will need more schools to keep up with the demand. There are currently three new schools under construction on the same site along Boone Road and Highway 332.

Hoschton High School and Hayes Farm Elementary School are set to open in Aug. 2027 followed by Sell’s Mill Middle School in Aug. 2028.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL

Like other Georgia districts, the Jackson County School System is also adapting to the statewide cellphone policy that is expanding over the next year.

Brown believes it will benefit everyone.

“The engagement in classes and paying attention, it’s so important - and we really think that this is one more step in the right direction and we’re real excited about the school year,” he said.

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