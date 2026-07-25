Stuff the Bus: Record-breaking donations mean we can help more students than ever

ATLANTA — More than two decades of tradition continued across metro Atlanta on Saturday as you helped us Stuff the Bus.

We collected more than 7,300 backpacks across our eight donation sites with the ability to help 10,000 additional students.

When the gates opened at the WSB-TV Studios in midtown Atlanta, cars started coming and we started filling buses.

And it was a similar sight across metro Atlanta.

In Duluth, Robert Parsons was one of dozens who showed up to donate.

“I didn’t spend that much money,” he said. “But it was well worth it for the children.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

From Decatur to Stockbridge, we heard similar sentiments. Some people told us they donate every year and others say it was their first time.

"I do it every year because I just think it’s the right thing to do," Barbara Bentley said.

“Today’s the day. You know, the time is right now. It’s here, so just do it," Aaron Siders said.

This was WSB-TV’s 23rd year partnering with the Children’s Restoration Network, working alongside the United Way of Greater Atlanta to ensure students living in foster care and group homes have what they need to succeed.

“There’s probably nothing worse than sitting in a classroom on the first day and not having the equipment you need,” said Milton Little, President of the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

“Education means everything to everyone, but especially the children who need that extra support,” said WSB-TV President and General Manager Marian Pittman.

There’s still time to contribute! Click here to donate online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group