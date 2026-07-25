Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp recognized as World Heritage site

FOLKSTON, Ga. — After more than four decades of work, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has earned a historic designation.

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The refuge, located in Folkston, Ga., has been inscribed as the 27th World Heritage Site in the United States.

The designation marks several milestones: it is the first site managed by the National Wildlife Refuge System to receive the honor, the first World Heritage Site in Georgia, and the second in Florida.

The Okefenokee is also the first natural site added to the U.S. World Heritage list in more than 30 years.

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Officials with Okefenokee Swamp Park said the recognition comes after a 44-year journey made possible through the support of partners, investors, the community and the staff who care for the refuge.

The refuge is home to more than 1,200 unique species of plants and animals and contains the largest remaining undisturbed peat deposit on the North American Coastal Plain.

Officials said the designation recognizes the Okefenokee as one of the world’s most treasured landscapes.

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