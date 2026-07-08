Georgia school district pushes back opening, school bus schedule

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school district is making some changes to its schedule ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Lamar County School System announced on Tuesday that they will push back the times they open their school buildings and bus pick-ups.

Starting in the new school year, middle and high schools will open their doors at 6:50 a.m., which is 10 minutes later than the previous 6:40 a.m.

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Primary and elementary schools will open at 7:15 a.m. They previously opened at 7 a.m.

School bus pick-ups will also be shifted back by 10 to 15 minutes.

School system officials say this will increase adult supervision for early arrivals, improve safety and structure at the start of the school day and allows students to get 10 to 15 more minutes of rest.

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