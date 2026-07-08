Man shot, killed by DeKalb police investigating armed robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are currently investigating a shooting involving one of their officers.

DeKalb officers were investigating an armed robbery on Rammel Way when one man was shot by an officer.

Channel 2 Action News has been on the scene with dozens of police. Get the latest updates LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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While on the way to the hospital, that man died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

No other civilians or officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they have been called to the scene.

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