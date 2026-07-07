GSP cruiser involved in crash on GA 400 in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several police and other emergency vehicles blocked traffic Tuesday along GA 400 after an apparent crash involving a Georgia state trooper vehicle.

Several police and emergency vehicles responded to the site near Hammond Drive in the northbound lanes.

Police have since opened up one lane to allow vehicles to pass.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, capturing footage of a dark-colored sedan with heavy damage.

Officials have not yet provided details on the incident.

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