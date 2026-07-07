Arrest made after sleepover shooting that killed 13-year-old and adult

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for opening fire on a sleepover, killing a teenage boy and a man.

Keyshun Webb, 21, was found in Hampton on Tuesday and arrested for the deaths of Demarcus Shirley, 13, and Chauncey Newman, 45.

Investigators say Webb fired several shots into a home on Rockcliff Road where several young boys were having a sleepover.

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Only Shirley and Newman were injured in the shooting.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks was at a rally on Tuesday where community members called for answers about the double homicide.

Friends told to Channel 2 Action News that Newman said he was a mentor known as “Pops” to young boys in the community, running what they described as an “unofficial group home.”

Webb faces 11 charges, including two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to animals. He is currently being booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

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