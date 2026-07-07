Lilburn police say one driver made a costly mistake during a traffic stop

LILBURN, Ga. — What started as a traffic stop in Gwinnett County quickly took an unexpected turn.

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A Lilburn police officer pulled over a driver on June 26 because of a traffic violation.

When the officer asked the driver for his license, the man handed it over along with something else, police said.

Authorities said the driver gave the officer a bag containing methamphetamine.

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According to LPD, the discovery led to the driver’s arrest and a trip to Gwinnett County Jail.

Lilburn police shared a video of the traffic stop on social media, with a reminder to drivers: “Don’t hand the officer a bag of meth when you’re asked for your license.”

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

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