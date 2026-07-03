Man killed in shooting served as mentor to teens in neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors say a man killed in a drive-by shooting wasn’t just a victim. They say he was a mentor to teens in the neighborhood.

Chauncey Newman was shot and killed at a home on Rockcliff Road Thursday morning. The same shooting killed 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley.

Newman’s friends told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that he had a troubled life growing up in Baltimore, but turned everything around in Atlanta. Witnesses and neighbors say Newman was known as “Pops” and would help out others.

The work neighbors say he did to help teens stay on the right path, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

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