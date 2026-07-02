13-year-old, man killed after someone shoots up DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people, including a 13-year-old, are dead after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Thursday morning.

There is a large police investigation underway on Rockcliff Road near Bouldercrest Road.

This is a breaking news story. We’re working to learn more about the victims, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore spoke with a detective, who confirmed police were initially called called to the scene just before 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a house that had been shot up.

The detective confirmed to Moore that a 13-year-old boy and a man died inside the home. Nine other people who were home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Police have not released a description of suspects at this time.

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