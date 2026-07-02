14-year-old stole guns from family safe before shooting at Georgia home, deputies say

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A young teenager is facing adult charges after deputies say he stole guns from his home and fired shots at a house in central Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jones County deputies responded to a report of shots being fired at a home on June 26. Following an investigation, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody.

Investigators said the teen took two guns from a safe inside his home before the shooting. He has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and two counts of theft by taking.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, authorities said the 14-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult. He remains in the custody of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice while the case moves through the court system.

The sheriff’s office said this was the fourth time law enforcement had responded to incidents involving the teenager this year.

In May, deputies investigated two separate incidents that led to charges including simple battery, terroristic threats involving family members and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities also said deputies were called to the teen’s home on June 25, one day before the shooting incident, after he allegedly got into an argument with family members and damaged the home by breaking multiple windows.

At that time, the teen was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice. However, the sheriff’s office said detention was not authorized under state juvenile detention guidelines.

“Sheriff’s Office personnel are often asked why repeat juvenile offenders are not detained following previous incidents,” the JCSO said in a statement.

The JCSO stated that decisions about whether a juvenile can be held in secure detention are based on state assessment standards and are not made solely by deputies or the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported in the shooting incident.

“The Jones County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting our community and holding offenders accountable for their actions,” the JCSO said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group