Busy Cobb County road shut down after large business fire

A large fire response has shut down a busy road in Cobb County on Thursday morning.

The Austell Fire Department and Cobb County Fire Department are currently battling a fire at Silk World, Inc. on Veterans Memorial Highway. It’s a wholesale florist that sells silk and cloth flowers, floral supplies and special event decor.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll bring you all the latest developments, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is at the scene where the entire road is shut down and you can see multiple units investigating.

Most of the fire is out, but crews are working to contain the hotspots. It’s unclear how long the road will remain shut down. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says drivers should use Clay Road or Old Alabama Road as an alternate.

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