23-year-old motorcyclist killed in Cobb crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Powder Springs man was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in Mableton, according to Cobb County police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Highway.

Officials say Egarnoise Evans, 23, of Powder Springs, was riding a 2019 Kawasaki ZX636 westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when a 2018 Kia Sportage entered the roadway from a nearby parking lot.

According to police, the driver of the Kia, 75-year-old Johnnie Brown of Atlanta, was trying to make a left turn onto Veterans Memorial Highway when the SUV entered the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the Kia.

TRENDING STORIES:

Evans was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash and landed in the westbound lanes of the highway, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family has been notified.

Brown suffered minor injuries and was taken to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center for treatment.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is continuing to investigate what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987 .

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group