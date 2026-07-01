Home Depot customer service manager admits to stealing from Georgia store through fake returns

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A customer service manager at a northwest Georgia Home Depot is in hot water after admitting to committing fraud against her own store, police say.

According to a Cartersville Police Department report, Susan Barlow worked at the Home Depot on Gentilly Blvd.

Friday, the store manager called police to the store about a theft investigation involving an employee, with multiple thefts included.

That employee was Barlow, who was a Home Depot employee for nearly 25 years, the police report says.

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In her most recent role at the store, Barlow was the manager of the customer service and returns department.

That position had her responsible for transactions and managing the money in the department for returns.

Home Depot staff told police that Barlow “had been committing return fraud by entering items as returned,” then pocketing the cash.

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From April to mid June, Barlow is accused of stealing $1,737 through these allegedly fraudulent returns.

Home Depot’s security team was able to show officers surveillance footage of the alleged thefts, where Barlow appeared to enter item numbers as returned and a dollar amount, then get the refund.

There just weren’t for each of those transactions, the police report says.

Barlow was discussing the allegations in a separate room with Home Depot internal affairs. The company was able to provide a copy of her written confession, and the video footage, to police.

Verbally, Barlow also confirmed what staff told police, admitting to taking the money and manipulating the company’s sales and return system after being read her Miranda Rights and agreeing to speak without an attorney there, the report says.

She was arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail after, facing one charge of theft by taking, which is a felony.

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