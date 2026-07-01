Metro Atlanta police issue warning about viral ‘Benadryl challenge’

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of a viral social media trend known as the “Benadryl challenge.”

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In a social media post, the Grantville police warned families about the challenge, which encourages participants to take large amounts of the over-the-counter allergy medication in an attempt to induce hallucinations.

According to police, some online videos have promoted taking as many as 12 Benadryl tablets at one time.

Health officials warn that exceeding the recommended dosage can have serious consequences. For children ages 6 to under 12, the maximum recommended dose over 24 hours is six tablets. For adults and children 12 and older, the maximum recommended dose is 12 tablets over 24 hours.

Taking more than the recommended amount can lead to severe side effects, including nausea, seizures, heart problems and, in some cases, death.

“Please speak to your children,” the Grantville Police Department said in its warning to parents.

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