Former Falcons player’s brother charged with murder in mother’s death at Atlanta townhome

ATLANTA — The brother of a former Atlanta Falcons player has been charged in the death of their mother at the family’s Buckhead townhome.

Fulton County Jail records confirmed that Ciarre Campbell was booked after midnight on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife.

Ciarre Campbell is the brother of current Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who played for the Falcons in 2023. Their mother, Nateal Campbell, was 71.

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Channel 2’s Cory James has been following developments in Nateal Campbell’s death investigation since late Tuesday afternoon on Channel 2 Action News at 3:00 p.m.

Lt. Christapher Butler said police first received a call for a welfare check from a concerned family member. When officers arrived, they found the Nateal Campbell’s body at the townhome.

Butler did not say who made the initial welfare check call.

“A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location a possible arson incident,” Butler said. “There have been some indications of possible some mental health issues with an individual.”

Defense attorney Jay Abt, who is representing Ciarre Campbell, spoke to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

While he could not comment on if Ciarre Campbell lived with his mother, has mental illness or was previously arrested, Abt did say his client is innocent until proven guilty.

“We vigorously protest his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time,” Abt said.

The Campbell family released a statement to ESPN/NFL Network.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Calais Campbell created the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation in memory of their late father who died in 2003. His mother and siblings are listed as co-founders.

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