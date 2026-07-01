Former Falcons player’s brother detained after their mom found dead in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are continuing their investigation into the death of a woman found at a Buckhead townhome on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2’s Cory James first reported on her death during Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

He learned that the victim is the mother of former Atlanta Falcons, and current Baltimore Ravens, player Calais Campbell.

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His brother, Ciarre Campbell, has been detained in their mother’s death, but has not been formally charged.

Officers say they found the 71-year-old woman after getting a call for a welfare check from a concerned family member.

“A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location a possible arson incident,” Lt. Christapher Butler said. “There have been some indications of possible some mental health issues with an individual.”

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne spoke exclusively with defense attorney Jay Abt, who is representing Ciarre Campbell, who police took into custody for questioning.

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According to Abt, police have obtained search warrants for the home, clothing and DNA to further investigate the case.

While he could not comment on if Ciarre Campbell lived with his mother, has mental illness or was previously arrested, Abt did say his client is innocent until proven guilty.

“We vigorously protest his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time,” Abt said.

It is unclear who made the 911 call to police for a welfare check.

At last check, Ciarre Campbell has not been booked into the Fulton County Jail or charged.

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