Police investigating death at Buckhead home; suspect in custody

ATLANTA — Police said they are at a Buckhead home where a person was found dead.

One man is in custody in relation to the incident on Roswell Road.

BREAKING NEWS: All the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, as several police vehicles and crime scene tape could be viewed.

Police said the investigation is active and they are still gathering details.

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