Video shows woman being run over in driveway, body dragged back to home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family says home surveillance video captured the final moments of a 58-year-old woman’s life.

Relatives of Janice Frazier shared the video with Channel 2 Action News, saying they hope it helps investigators determine what happened during the early morning hours of June 21.

“The cameras told the entire story,” Frazier’s niece, Ashley Black, said.

According to Frazier’s family, her estranged ex-husband unexpectedly arrived at her home around 2 a.m. Surveillance video shows a man they identified as her ex-husband walking toward a pickup truck while drinking from what appeared to be a flask.

The family said Frazier got into the truck in an attempt to prevent him from driving while intoxicated. They said he got out of the vehicle before running back to the driver’s seat.

Video reviewed by Channel 2 shows Frazier grabbing the driver’s side door and banging on the window as the truck moved down the driveway. The family said she lost her grip near the bottom of the hill, fell and was run over by the truck.

“This was so unexpected,” Frazier’s nephew, Chris Frazier, said. “This just hit us like a storm. We didn’t see this coming from a mile away.”

The surveillance footage also appears to show the driver returning to the home, parking in the driveway and dragging Frazier’s body up the steep driveway.

“To not even call 911, not to try to do CPR, but to drag her up a driveway, it’s just heartless,” Black said.

The family said after bringing Frazier inside, her ex-husband changed her clothing before calling her son and telling him he did not know what had happened.

“For a son to see that, it was just not called for,” Chris Frazier said.

DeKalb County police confirmed the case remains under investigation but declined to discuss details because it is an active investigation.

The family also shared a letter they said Frazier’s estranged husband wrote the day of the incident expressing difficulty moving on from their relationship.

Relatives said he later returned to the property to remove his belongings from a storage shed. They said he has no known permanent address and had been staying at a motel.

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln called Frazier’s ex-husband. He hung up during that call and did not provide a comment.

“We really want justice because we lost a very special person in our family,” Chris Frazier said.

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