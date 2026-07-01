Six Flags puts the brakes on coaster for the rest of the season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One ride at Six Flags Over Georgia won’t be back on the tracks anytime soon.

Park officials announced that one of its newest roller coasters, Georgia Gold Rusher, will be closed for the rest of the 2026 season.

They say the ride’s manufacturer will be making “enhancements” to it, but it won’t be complete until 2027.

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“We know our guests are excited to experience this roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to open it this year. However, we believe the manufacturer’s enhancements will allow us to deliver the consistent and reliable ride experience that our guests deserve,” park officials said in a statement.

Georgia Gold Rusher, which debuted in 2025, is described as a “first-of-its-kind, free-spinning coaster” with 360-degree views.

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