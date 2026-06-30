Man spent 21 years in prison for murder he didn’t commit: ‘I was never going to give up’

ATLANTA — A man who spent more than two decades in prison for a murder he did not commit is free.

He shared his story exclusively with Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks.

Marquez Powell was convicted in 2008 at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Nearly 21 years later, he walked out of prison after the Georgia Innocence Project took on the case.

Christina Cribbs, Litigation Director with the Georgia Innocence Project, helped free Powell after 20 years and six months behind bars.

“Being behind the door and knowing my situation, I was innocent. It kept me going and my family’s support meant everything. I was never going to give up,” Powell said.

While incarcerated, Powell immersed himself in the law and filed motions to try and prove his innocence.

The man at the center of the case was more than a victim, he was his best friend.

Powell even got a tattoo in his honor while in prison. He says his best friend’s sister has become one of his strongest supporters.

“I love her, man. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be talking to you. She played a big part,” he said.

Powell said his focus now is rebuilding his life and using his story to help others.

The Georgia Innocence Project says he hasn’t filed a compensation claim yet, but it’s connecting him with the right people.

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