July 4th around Atlanta: 45 cities, spots to see fireworks, drone shows in 2026

Here are some cities around Atlanta to catch fireworks in 2026.

Acworth-July 4 Fireworks at Cauble Park

Let freedom Ring! The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are proud to present one of the largest fireworks extravaganzas in Metro Atlanta.

Each year on July 4th, live music and fireworks take place at Cauble Park. Live music will start at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (subject to change depending on weather).

Admission to the event and concert is free!

Adairsville-July 4 concert, fireworks at Manning Mill Park

Join the city at Manning Mill Park for a fun-filled evening to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America! The evening includes Kids Zone-Carnival Rides- Craft/Retail Vendors-Food Vendors-Live Music-Fireworks.

Alpharetta-July 3 Concert and Drone Show, July 4 Fireworks

Join the city of Alpharetta on July 3rd on Town Green at Alpharetta City Center for an unforgettable evening of music, community, and celebration. Enjoy a high‑energy outdoor concert featuring PARTY ON THE MOON. As the sun sets, look to the skies for a spectacular patriotic drone show lighting up the night. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss—bring your family, friends, blankets, and chairs, and enjoy one of Alpharetta’s favorite summer traditions.

Celebrate our great nation with your family under the stars, watching a brilliant fireworks display at dusk in Wills Park on the 4th. Fireworks will commence at 9:15 pm. If there is a weather delay, the latest start-of-show will be 10:40 pm. Families are encouraged to bring their own fun with a blanket, a picnic, and games for a memorable evening together.

Atlanta-Centennial Olympic Park

No Fireworks display this year.

Avondale Estates-July 4 Fireworks

Bring your blankets for a fun, festive Fourth on the field at the Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium (formerly Avondale Stadium) at the DeKalb School of the Arts located at 1192 Clarendon Avenue. Enjoy games, food, activities, and music for the entire family. Fireworks will be launched from south end of the stadium and will light up the sky once it gets dark.

The city hosts a parade starting at 10 a.m.

Braselton-July 4 Drone Show in downtown Braselton

250 years in the making, join in on the celebration. Highlights include the community parade, concert on the Town Green, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, local dining and shopping throughout downtown, and a patriotic laser show.

Canton-July 4 fireworks, parade, concert

Join the City of Canton as we commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the United States with our Small Town Cool 4th of July celebration! Parade starts at 6 p.m. There’s a concert at 7:30, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cartersville-July 4 parade and fireworks at Dellinger Park

The July 4th Celebration at Dellinger Park is a community- wide event that includes Arts & Crafts, children’s activities, entertainment and the largest fireworks ever!! Park activities start at 4:00 p.m. and continue until 10:00 p.m. Admission to Dellinger Park is free and parking is $10.00 per vehicle.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. in downtown Cartersville.

Chamblee-July 4 fireworks and Robin Thicke concert in downtown

Celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday at the July 4th Chamblee Rocks Summer Concert featuring R&B sensation and Grammy Award-Winning Artist Robin Thicke at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Chamblee for FREE. He will bring his smooth vocals and hit songs like“Blurred Lines,”“Lost Without U,”and other chart-topping hits to the stage setting the tone for the night to end with a spectacular display of fireworks.

Clayton-July 1 drone show

America’s 250th birthday party begins early in North Georgia with the city of Clayton hosting the Stars Over Clayton Droneshow on the first. Starstruck Drone Shows will launch 200 drones into the air, illuminating the North Georgia sky with massive USA-themed formations synchronized to music. The event includes food trucks, music and plenty of activities.

Conyers-July 3 fireworks in historic Olde Town Conyers

Save the date for Friday, July 3, 2026 as Conyers celebrate our country’s independence at Red, White and Boom! Red, White and Boom is sponsored by the city of Conyers and Rockdale County Government. The streets of the commercial district of historic Olde Town Conyers will come alive with the sights and sounds of our community celebrating our nation’s independence.

Covington-July 4 parade and festival (no fireworks)

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with the festival running after the parade until 2 p.m.

Cumming-July 4 Steam Engine Parade, Fireworks at Cumming Fairgrounds

The steam engine parade starts at 10am. Celebrate Independence day with family and friends on Saturday, July 4th! The Cumming Fairgrounds is hosting a fun-filled evening from 4pm-10pm, with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30pm. The celebration includes live music, alcohol, food, kids zone, vendors, and more!

Dahlonega-July 4 parade, fireworks at the drill field at the University of North Georgia

Head to Dahlonega early to enjoy a 5K run, Declaration of Independence reading, parade, concerts, car show and more. The fireworks start at dusk at the drill field.

Dallas-July 4 fireworks in downtown Dallas

Wear your red, white, and blue to downtown Dallas for the only fireworks show on July 4th in Paulding County. The day consists of food trucks, live music from Guardians of the Jukebox, activities for kids, and the ultimate fireworks show!

Decatur-July 4 parade, concert, fireworks at the Square

Celebrate America’s 250th with a lively, hometown-style Fourth of July in Decatur. Watch (or join in) the Pied Piper Parade as it winds through downtown with decorated floats, wagons, and bicycles at 4 pm. Enjoy the sounds of Wasted Potential and Weapons of Brass Destruction as they walk and play in the parade. Stilt walkers and jugglers add to the fun.

Stay for an evening of live music from G Clef & The Playlist before a spectacular fireworks show! Fireworks begin at dark (approximately 9 pm). Bring your blankets and chairs and join us on the Decatur Square. Get here early to claim your space, and don’t forget your red, white, and blue!

Fireworks in Hall county tonight on Lake Lanier!

Where did you watch fireworks tonight?

Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/qdNSZmehxe — Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) July 5, 2024

Douglasville-July 4 parade, fireworks on Town Green

The day kicks off at 8:30 AM with parade line-up along Fairburn Road, just south of the Church Street intersection. At 10:00 AM, the annual July 4th Parade steps off, bringing patriotic spirit, colorful floats, and community pride through the heart of the city.

Immediately following the parade, head over to the Douglasville Town Green for an afternoon of activities, entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Then, as the sun sets, gather with friends and neighbors for a spectacular fireworks display at dusk to cap off the celebration.

Duluth-July 3 laser show (no fireworks)

Celebrate 250 years of America in Downtown Duluth at the Star-Spangled Laser Show on Friday, July 3, from 6–10 p.m.Enjoy an evening of food trucks, patriotic characters, live music, family fun, and a high-energy laser spectacular. The laser show begins at 9:30 p.m.Bring your friends and family for a festive night of stars, stripes, and spectacular lights!

Dunwoody-July 4 parade, festival (no fireworks) at Dunwoody Village

Attendees can expect festive floats, marching bands, dancers, vintage cars, and community leaders. After the parade, families are invited to stay for a festival in the Dunwoody Village parking lot near Walgreens, with food, sponsor booths, music, and parade awards.

East Point-July 4 music, fireworks at downtown East Point

Join the city on July 4th for Live Music, Fireworks, and Food Vendors in downtown East Point. Free admission with VIP access available for purchase. All ages welcome no outside food or beverages. Blankets and chairs are permitted but no tents allowed.

Gainesville-July 4 fireworks at Laurel Park

Join Hall County Parks & Leisure and the American Legion for the Hall County Fourth of July Celebration at Laurel Park on Lake Lanier, one of North Georgia’s most anticipated Independence Day events. This family-friendly tradition combines patriotism, community, live entertainment, food vendors, and a spectacular fireworks display in one unforgettable day. Whether you’re coming for the food, the music, or the spectacular fireworks display by Pyrotechnico, this is the place to be on the Fourth of July.

Hiawassee-July 4 fireworks at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

The prettiest place to watch fireworks on the 4th is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Family-friendly and plenty of room for everyone to spread out and enjoy. Bring your American Pride and let’s celebrate America’s Birthday!

Festivities begin at 3 pm, and the fireworks will be shot off the Ball field at 9:45 pm. The parking lot is the best location to see the fireworks.

Johns Creek-July 3 fireworks at The Boardwalk at Town Center

Celebrate our country’s independence at The Boardwalk at Town Center with live music, activities, food, and an exceptional fireworks display!

Kennesaw-July 3 fireworks in downtown Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw will host its annual Independence Day celebration, Salute to America, on Friday, July 3, from 4 to 10 p.m. in Downtown Kennesaw. Admission is free.

The evening will feature live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities, culminating in a fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m., visible from Depot Park and along Main Street.

Lawrenceville-July 1 fireworks at Lawrenceville Lawn

Celebrate Independence Day with the City of Lawrenceville at the 2026 Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular on Wednesday, July 1, at the Lawrenceville Lawn!

Lilburn-July 4 concert, fireworks at Lilburn City Park

Happy 250th Birthday, America! Sparkle in the Park is the City of Lilburn’s annual Independence Day Fireworks celebration. The fun takes place in Lilburn City Park with show-stopping bands, kid’s activity zone with inflatables, food vendors serving both savory and sweet treats, face painters, a balloon artist, and a caricature artist. This festive evening brings out the Lilburn community to honor our nation’s independence. You don’t want to miss it!

Norcross-July 3 fireworks Lillian Webb Park

The City of Norcross is excited to host Red, White & Boom on Friday, July 3 at Lillian Webb Park from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m. Get ready for an amazing fireworks display that will light up the night sky in shades of red, white and blue. But before the show starts, enjoy live music from The A-Town A-List, delicious food, face painting and other fun activities for the whole family.

Marietta-July 4 parade, concert, fireworks on Marietta Square

The City of Marietta’s Independence Day Event, 4th In The Park Celebration, includes a parade, free live concerts, food, games and a fireworks finale.

Newnan-July 4 fireworks at Newnan High School

There will be live music, fireworks and more.

Peachtree City-July 4 parade, drone show, fireworks at Lake Peachtree

Join the City of Peachtree City as it celebrates the birth of our nation beginning with the July 4th Parade and closing out the holiday with fireworks over Lake Peachtree.

Powder Springs-July 4 fireworks at Thurman Springs Park

The tradition of fabulous food, fun times, and fireworks began many years ago and continues today in Powder Springs. Celebrate Independence Day with your friends and family in downtown Powder Springs this July 4!

Rome-July 4 concert, fireworks at Ridge Ferry Park

Celebrate 250 years of American independence in true red, white and blue fashion on Saturday, July 4, as the 2026 Independence Day Extravaganza fills Ridge Ferry Park with a high‑energy day of music, food and family fun.

Roswell-July 4 fireworks at Roswell Area Park

Celebrate Independence Day in Roswell at the City’s annual 4th of July Celebration, featuring live entertainment, family activities, food trucks, and a fireworks display at sunset, part of America250 in Roswell, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Sandy Springs-July 4 concert, fireworks at City Springs

Get ready for a star-spangled evening of fun as the City of Sandy Springs hosts their annual Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration on July 4 at City Springs District. Live music with Don McLean, best known for the iconic hit “American Pie,” begins at 7:30 pm with the fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Sky Valley-July 3 parade, fireworks

Enjoy a pancake breakfast, rubber duck race, parade, fireworks and more!

Stockbridge-July 4 concert, fireworks at Stockbridge Amphitheater

Prepare yourself for the Stockbridge Fourth of July Extravaganza! Make plans to spend your upcoming holiday at the VyStar Amphitheater. The celebration will feature a performance from Pastor Troy.

Sugar Hill-July 3 fireworks at E.E. Robinson Park

Get ready to light up your night this July 3rd at E.E. Robinson Park (850 Level Creek Rd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518). Sparks in the Park is back! Join the City of Sugar Hill for a fireworks show like no other. Enjoy food, vendors, activities, and moret. All this fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tucker-July 3 fireworks on Main Street

Join the City of Tucker on Main Street for their annual July 3 Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular! The party starts at 6 p.m. Celebrate with live music, a DJ, kids zone, food trucks and the best fireworks this side of Railroad Avenue!

Woodstock-July 4 parade, fireworks around town

The 29th Annual July 4th Spectacular Parade kicks off the daylong celebration at 10:00 am., starting at Woodstock Elementary School on Rope Mill Rd. It then travels down Main St. to Sam’s Club at Hwy 92.Festival: After the parade, join us in The Park at City Center until 3:00 pm for food, DJ Ronnie, carnival games, HUGE FOAM PARTY, bubble making, inflatables, arts and crafts, and vendors of all types.Fireworks: The day concludes with fireworks at dusk behind the Lowes shopping center at Hwy 92 and I-575. See our website for traffic directions for the fireworks show.

Resorts, Amusement Parks & More

Barnsley Resort

Gather with family and friends for a signature holiday weekend filled with timeless traditions at Barnsley Resort. Savor an outdoor cookout crafted by our talented chefs, enjoy a dazzling fireworks display overlooking the picturesque Fazio Golf Course and embrace the deep connections during this summer holiday weekend. From festive games to unforgettable moments of togetherness, experience a weekend that truly captures the spirit of Americana nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Atlanta Braves-July 4

The Braves have a full celebration planned for Saturday. It starts with a pregame block party and will wrap up with a Fourth of July fireworks display following Saturday night’s game. The usual Friday Night Fireworks show is still planned for July 3.

Fun Spot America-July 4

Bring your family and celebrate America’s 250th Year of Independence! Admission is free. Parking will be free until 5:30 pm. You only pay if you want to ride.

Come watch the 4th of July Fireworks Show, grab a bite, play in the arcade, or make it a full day of HUGE fun with roller coasters, family rides, and some of the best go-karts around.

Lake Lanier Islands-July 4

This Independence Day, join us at Lanier Islands Resort as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a star-spangled weekend of sun, music, and iconic lakeside moments. From festive poolside energy to fireworks lighting up the night, it’s an all-American summer celebration that carries you from day to night, all in one place.

Stay for a special concert on July 5. Music is not only good for the soul, but in the case of Lanier Islands Resort’s Concerts for a Cause, it can be good for the community, as well. Designed to benefit two deserving nonprofits that hold great meaning for the lakeside destination, the series kicks off Sunday, July 5, when Lost in Paradise - a premier Jimmy Buffett tribute band - takes the stage at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater.

Ponce City Roof-July 4 (no fireworks)

Dust off your boots and head to The Roof. Rooftop Rodeo takes over Ponce City Roof on July 4th for an all-day celebration packed with live DJs, line dancing, a mechanical bull, contests, prizes, photo ops, food, drinks, and skyline views.

This year’s celebration is even bigger as we mark America’s 250th birthday and 10 years of unforgettable memories on The Roof.

Six Flags Over Georgia-July 4-5

All-American thrills are waiting for you at Six Flags Over Georgia as we celebrate Star-Spangled Nights, Atlanta’s most breathtaking 4th of July event of the year! The night’s sky will be painted with bright, colorful lights, and the air will fill with patriotic music and sounds of celebration, creating an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Stone Mountain Park-July 1-6

Enjoy a day full of adventure with great family attractions, live entertainment during Summer at the Rock, hike theone-mile trailto the top of Stone Mountain for some amazing views of downtown Atlanta, explore the miles of wooded trails throughout the park and relax in nature, then stay into the evening to experience the 250th Celebration Drone & Light Show followed by the patriotic fireworks finale each night of the celebration!

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(Nelson Hicks) 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. (Nelson Hicks) 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. (Nelson Hicks) Peachtree Road Race 2024 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtree Road Race. (KEN ORTLOFF ) 2024 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtree Road Race. (KEN ORTLOFF ) 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. 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