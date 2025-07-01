July 4th around Atlanta: 44 cities, spots to see fireworks in 2025

Here are some cities around Atlanta to catch fireworks in 2025.

Acworth-July 4 at Cauble Park

Let freedom Ring! The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are proud to present one of the largest fireworks extravaganzas in Metro Atlanta. Each year on July 4th, live music and fireworks take place at Cauble Park. Live music will start at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. (subject to change depending on weather).

Admission to the event and concert is free!

Alpharetta-July 4 at Wills Park

Celebrate our great nation as the City of Alpharetta’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns to Wills Park with a spectacular fireworks show beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. In the event of a weather delay, the show may begin as late as 10:45 p.m. Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics, and games for a memorable evening.

Atlanta-Centennial Olympic Park

No Fireworks display this year.

Avondale Estates-July 4 Parade and Street Festival (No fireworks show)

The July 4 parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Berkeley Road and Clarendon Avenue on Friday, July 4, and will travel on Clarendon Avenue to South Avondale Road. Be on the lookout for Lightning McQueen, Paw Patrol characters, Ghostbusters, and many more. The city will not hold a fireworks show that night due to safety issues.

Blairsville-July 4 at Meeks Park

Get ready to be wowed as the night sky illuminates in a burst of colors during the Red, White and Blairsville 4th of July Celebration. It’s a spectacle not to be missed! The mountains serve as the perfect backdrop for the fireworks, and the echoes bouncing off them will leave you in awe. But that’s not all - bring the whole family to enjoy some good old-fashioned fun with bounce houses, cornhole, kickball, cotton candy, food trucks and more.

Braselton-July 4 on the Town Green

Bring the family to Downtown Braselton to celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic parade, festival and fireworks show on July 4.

Canton-July 4 in downtown Canton

The American Legion – Canton Post is hosting a Patriotic Parade downtown Canton, starting at 6pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at Riverstone Parkway at dusk by the City of Canton.

Cartersville-July 4 in downtown Cartersville

The July 4th Celebration at Dellinger Park is a community-wide event that includes arts & crafts, children’s activities, entertainment and fireworks. All activities at Dellinger Park are on the huge football field. Park activities start at 4:00 p.m. and continue until 10:00 p.m.

Chamblee-July 4 in downtown Chamblee

The July 4th Concert and Fireworks show will feature the G Clef & The Playlist. The event includes a free concert, food, and fireworks.

Conyers-July 3 in historic Olde Town Conyers

The City of Conyers and Rockdale County host their annual fireworks show with live entertainment featuring “G Clef and the Playlist”, food trucks and children’s activities from 6-10pm.

Covington-July 3 on the Square

Enjoy “September in the Park,” an Earth, Wind & Fire an Chicago Tribute Band, starting at 8pm. Fireworks are slated to start at 9:45pm.

Cumming-July 4 at Cumming Fairgrounds

The steam engine parade starts at 10am. The Cumming Fairgrounds is hosting a fun-filled evening from 4pm-10pm, with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30pm. The celebration includes live music, alcohol, food, a kids zone, vendors, and more!

Dahlonega-July 4 at drill field at the University of North Georgia

Head to Dahlonega early to enjoy a 5K run, Declaration of Independence reading, parade, concerts, car show and more. The fireworks start at dusk at the drill field.

Dallas-July 4 in downtown Dallas

Wear your red, white, and blue to downtown Dallas for the only fireworks show on July 4th in Paulding County with Guardians of the Jukebox providing the BEST 80s dancing music. The day consists of food trucks, live music, activities for kids, and the ultimate fireworks show! Don’t forget to bring your chair to enjoy an evening of live music.

Decatur-July 4 at the Square

Fireworks, live music, and the annual Pied Piper parade! It’s a full evening of hometown-style fun, and all the red, white, and blue people can gather! After the parade, enjoy a free community concert. The Dammages play at 7 pm followed by Mike Veal Band at 8 pm. End the evening with a boom! Fireworks start at dark (approximately 9 pm).

Dillard-July 4 at The Dillard House

The Dillard House is sponsoring Dillard 4th of July Fireworks show again this year! Make memories in the mountains that will last a lifetime! The Dillard House will be serving a delicious BBQ buffet inside the Conference Center during regular restaurant hours. Bring your own chair for fireworks viewing if needed and get ready to have a memorable holiday.

Douglasville-July 4 in downtown Douglasville

The Douglasville Independence Day Parade is coming on Friday, July 4, at 10 AM along Church Street in Downtown Douglasville. After the parade, enjoy activities on the Town Green. Fireworks start at dusk.

Dunwoody-July 4 at Dunwoody Village (Parade and festival only)

The parade is set to step off at 9 a.m. from the corner of Mt. Vernon and Jett Ferry Roads. The 2.7-mile route travels west on Mt. Vernon Road and along Dunwoody Village Parkway. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs, picnics and flags. After the parade, gather your family and friends for the family festival that will feature performances by the Dunwoody High School Band and Dunwoody Idol winner, Lauren Schroder, along with the presentation of parade awards.

East Point-July 4 at downtown East Point Commons

The City of East Point and the East Point Main Street Association will host once again its annual Salute to the Red, White & Blue, a free, family-friendly Independence Day celebration featuring live music, local vendor market, kids’ games and entertainment and the largest fireworks display in South Fulton County.

Gainesville-July 4 at Laurel Park

Get ready for a day filled with excitement and fun for the whole family. Gates open at 9 a.m. Enjoy live music, engaging kids’ activities, delicious food and drinks, arts and crafts, and, of course, a breathtaking fireworks display at dusk. Parking is $15 per car with the proceeds going to veterans programs.

Hiawassee-July 4 at Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Enjoy a free concert, fireworks at more in North Georgia.

Johns Creek-July 3 at Newtown Park

Celebrate our country’s independence at Newtown Park with live music, activities, food, and an exceptional fireworks display!

Kennesaw-July 3 in downtown Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw will host its annual Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks on Thursday, July 3, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Kennesaw. Admission to the event is free.

Lawrenceville-July 2 at Lawrenceville Lawn

Join the city for a night of fun, music, and dazzling fireworks at Lawrenceville’s Prelude to the Fourth on July 2, 2025—bring your family, blankets, and chairs for a memorable celebration!Get ready for an incredible evening of fun, music, and fireworks.

Lilburn-July 3 at Lilburn City Park

Join the city of Lilburn for a dazzling evening at Sparkle in the Park on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day with live music, delicious food vendors, and a spectacular fireworks display!

Norcross-July 3 Lillian Webb Park

The City of Norcross is excited to host Red, White & Boom on Thursday, July 3 at Lillian Webb Park from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m. Get ready for an amazing fireworks display that will light up the night sky in shades of red, white and blue. But before the show starts, enjoy live music, delicious food, face painting and other fun activities for the whole family.

Marietta-July 4 on Marietta Square

The City of Marietta’s Independence Day Event, 4th In The Park Celebration, includes a parade, free live concerts, food, games and a fireworks finale.

Newnan-July 4 at Newnan High School

There will be live music, fireworks and more.

Peachtree City-July 4 at Lake Peachtree

Join the City of Peachtree City as it celebrates the birth of our nation beginning with the July 4th Parade and closing out the holiday with fireworks over Lake Peachtree.

Powder Springs-July 4 at Thurman Springs Park

The tradition of fabulous food, fun times, and fireworks began many years ago and continues today in Powder Springs. Celebrate Independence Day with your friends and family in downtown Powder Springs this July 4!

Rome-July 4 at Ridge Ferry Park

Get ready for a fun-filled day on July 4th, as the Patriotic Party in the Park takes over Ridge Ferry Park. There is a $5 parking fee. There will be food trucks, fun for the kids, family games and fireworks at 9:30pm.

Roswell-July 4 at Roswell Area Park

The City of Roswell will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration to honor Independence Day. The celebration will be held at Roswell Area Park (10495 Woodstock Road) starting at 6:00 PM. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy fireworks, live music, entertainment, and specialty food trucks.

Sandy Springs-July 4 at City Springs

Get ready for a star-spangled evening of fun as the City of Sandy Springs hosts their annual Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration on Friday, July 4 at City Springs District. Live music begins at 7:30pm with the fireworks at 9:30pm.

Snellville-July 4 on the Towne Green

The event kicks off at 4pm and includes music, fun and food. Fireworks start at 9:30pm.

Stockbridge-July 4 at Stockbridge Amphitheater

Prepare yourself for the Stockbridge Fourth of July Extravaganza! Make plans to spend your upcoming holiday at the VyStar Amphitheater. Free entry. The celebration will feature a performance from Jagged Edge.

Sugar Hill-July 3 at E.E. Robinson Park

Get ready to light up your night this July 3rd at E.E. Robinson Park (850 Level Creek Rd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518). Sparks in the Park is back! Join the City of Sugar Hill for a fireworks show like no other. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, activities, and a free concert. All this fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tucker-July 3 on Main Street

Join the City of Tucker on Main Street for their annual July 3 Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular! The party starts at 6 p.m. Celebrate with live music, a DJ, kids zone, food trucks and the best fireworks this side of Railroad Avenue!

Woodstock-July 4 around town

There’s a parade, a festival from 11am-3pm and the fireworks.

Resorts, Amusement Parks & More

Atlanta Braves-July 4

Catch the Baltimore Orioles battle the Braves followed by a fireworks show post-game.

Fun Spot America-July 4

Join Fun Spot America for an evening full of fireworks, rides and summer memories you won’t want to miss. From heart-racing thrills to funnel cake chills, there’s something for everyone—and admission is always free! Please note that parking is $20 after 5 PM on July 4.

Gwinnett Stripers-July 4

Enjoy the Red, White, & BOOM Independence Day Extravaganza! The Stripers are home for the biggest night of the summer! Reserve your seats now for Gwinnett County’s largest July 4 fireworks show, happening right after the game (weather permitting)!

Lake Lanier Islands-July 4-5

The North Georgia resort will launch fireworks on Friday and Saturday. There’s live music each night, too.

Ponce City Roof-July 4

Join Ponce City this July 4th and celebrate your red, white, and blue. Come enjoy the best panoramic view of all the fireworks in Atlanta.

Six Flags Over Georgia-July 4-5

Enjoy All-American thrills at Six Flags Over Georgia with world-class roller coasters, dazzling live entertainment and your favorite summer eats. After a day of thrilling summer fun, join us for a spectacular fireworks finale that will light up the night sky over our spectacular roller coasters.

Stone Mountain Park-July 1-7

The Stone Mountain attraction will offer a fireworks show each night.

