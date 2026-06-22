DILLARD, Ga. — Witness a dazzling drone show, listen to live music, enjoy a horseback ride and experience various family-friendly activities this July 4 in and around Dillard in North Georgia.

Head to North Georgia for drone show, BBQ, music this July 4 holiday

“July 4th is traditionally a very exciting time,” John Dillard, Jr. from the Dillard House said. “Our family has always celebrated July 4. It’s American, we’re American. The Dillard House, a mountain farm resort, has a lot going on July 4 (with) great activities, and we want you to come enjoy the mountains, Rabun County, and the river, the lakes, and all the state parks and all of the waterfalls.”

0 of 51 The Dillard House Fried chicken... (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House cabbage casserole... (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House and baked yeast rolls... (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House those are a few of the foods that have made the Dillard House famous. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House But things are changing at the mountain farm resort in north Georgia! (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The historic Dillard House is undergoing a significant property-wide transformation. Arising in its place is a world-class mountain resort that honors its historical roots. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Cheers to that! (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “I would like people to know that the Dillard House is open for business,” David Marvin from Legacy Ventures said. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Legacy Ventures acquired the property two years ago from the Dillard family. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Part of the transformation project is done. The Dillard House recently unveiled its new restaurant. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “The Dillard House has been here since 1917 and I think the thing that excited me about this project was being able to come and help, you know, rebuild a brand that has been so iconic and meant so much to so many people over the years,” Darrell Goodman, the Dillard House restaurant’s chef, told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Goodman brings 32 years of experience to tailoring the Dillard House menu daily, emphasizing fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients. But North Georgia diners need not worry. All of the popular Dillard House dishes return. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “I’m excited about, you know... Taking our food and going back to the way they cooked 30, 40, 50 years ago, using only the freshest ingredients. We make everything in-house from scratch.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The menu continues to feature fan favorites such as fried chicken and country ham, alongside new dishes highlighting local ingredients, including an Appalachian-style pork chop. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “I think at the heart and soul of it all, this restaurant is what made this place so special and for me, it’s important that we honor that,” Goodman continued. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Marvin underscored the decision to maintain the traditional menu, commenting, “There was never any discussion about changing the menu at (the) acclaimed Southern restaurant, served family style. In fact, I think we might’ve been chased out of town had we even proposed that.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Diner Sherry Twiggs enjoyed a meal with friends, describing her experience: “Oh my goodness, (we) had fried chicken, we had tenderloin, we had country ham. Cabbage casserole, biscuits, cornbread, you name it. It was all very delicious.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Beyond the main dining room, the Dillard House added a new bar and lounge. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “Chef (Goodman) has provided a lot of great items utilizing pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and even (some) Appalachian sliders,” bartender Carlton Chamblin noted. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House This new space offers drinks and southern specialties for guests who may not be seeking a full family-style meal. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The upgrades extend beyond just the food. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The Dillard House Stables opened in a new facility, but one that continues to build on a historic offering. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables explained the long-standing tradition of horseback riding on the property. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “Several years ago, John Dillard Sr. found a brochure advertising the stables in the 1930s for 50 cents a ride. And actually, we believe that the original stable operation goes back possibly even to the first year that Carrie and Arthur Dillard operated the lodging and the restaurant,” Thompson said. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House While rides do cost a little more than 50 cents nearly 100 years later, horseback adventures still offer both a great value and a great experience. Guests can enjoy the north Georgia backcountry, including a stroll through the Little Tennessee River, on horseback. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House I met up with John Dillard Jr. on a visit, too. He serves as the Resort Manager and also acts as the property’s unofficial historian. Dillard Jr. recounted the resort’s origins, detailing how Carrie Edwards from the Old Edwards Inn met Arthur Dillard, a family businessman, in 1910. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “Edwards saw Dillard, and he had two white horses and was carrying supplies, and she was impressed,” Dillard Jr. recounted. “And they met, and he talked to her into marrying him and coming to the Dillard house.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Dillard Jr. noted that the new owners are implementing several visions his father had for the property, in addition to their own new ideas. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Marvin detailed the additions, stating, “We’re adding world-class amenities such as a brewery, a wine tasting venue, a spa, a proper resort pool, fitness, and other activities.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Construction on the new bride’s and groom’s cottages and a new hotel facility is currently underway. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Dillard Jr. reflected on the resort’s enduring appeal across generations. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House “You know, there’s not a day that (goes) by that I don’t walk in the dining room or walk outside when they’re checking into the hotel. There’s a great-grandmother, a grandmother, a grandfather, a mom, a dad, great-grandchildren,” Dillard Jr. observed. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House He added, “So you’re sitting there with all these generations and all they’re talking about is how they’ve been coming for 50 years or 60 years, some of them even longer. And all of them have a different favorite thing about the Dillard House. And now the newer generations are gonna be able to create their own new favorite things.” (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House The fried chicken, cabbage casserole and baked yeast rolls will likely be on that list, too. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) The Dillard House Here are some more photos from The Dillard House in Dillard, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

Make your plans now, as the festivities all start on July 1.

America’s 250th birthday party begins early in North Georgia with the city of Clayton hosting the Stars Over Clayton Drone show on the first. Starstruck Drone Shows will launch 200 drones into the air, illuminating the North Georgia sky with massive USA-themed formations synchronized to music. The event includes food trucks, music and plenty of activities.

On July 2, visitors can enjoy a relaxing day at the Dillard House. The historic North Georgia resort recently embarked on a massive renovation, featuring upgraded facilities, rooms and dining.

“As it comes together, it’s so exciting to see that this truly is a world-class resort, a mountain farm resort that is uniquely Georgian,” David Marvin from the Dillard House noted.

No visit to the Dillard House would be complete without a family-style meal in the recently renovated dining room. “Same as it always was, only better” is how the resort describes the dining. Taste it all for yourself this July 4 holiday.

Head out on horseback with the Dillard House Stables during the day. Enjoy a horseback ride into the Little Tennessee River.

“Just going into the river, I mean, how much fun can that be,” Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables said. “You get splashed a little bit. It’s cool in July down in the river when it might be hot everywhere else. So it’s a great experience.”

0 of 46 Things to see and do in Dillard For those looking for an experience to remember, look no further than Dillard. Splash down the Little Tennessee River on horseback with the Dillard House Stables... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard There’s zip lining through mountain tree-tops... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard whitewater rafting and kayaking for all experience levels... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard “This part of Georgia is one of the prettiest places I think in the world, really,” Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables said. “We have mountains, rivers, lakes, forests and something for anyone to do, whether you enjoy horseback riding, or hiking, rivers, swimming, whitewater rafting. There’s just something for everybody.” (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Strawberries It’s strawberry-picking season, too. (City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Looking to land the big one? (Steve Thornton/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Enjoy fly-fishing in streams, bass fishing on area lakes, or take the kids fishing and catch a trophy trout. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard If all the action has worn you out, or you’re just looking for an adult drink to enjoy the rest of the day... (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Dillard Georgia there are several wineries in and around Dillard. (Nelson Hicks) Things to see and do in Dillard Whether you’re ready to say “I do” or are just ready for a timeout from the daily grind, do it in Dillard, Northeast Georgia’s gateway to the Smokies! (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Spring has arrived and romance is blooming in Dillard, northeast Georgia’s gateway to the Smokies. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard There’s so much to experience this season, it might take a couple of trips to enjoy it all. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard Whether you’re looking to say “I do,” or seeking out some time with that special someone, the area offers plenty of options. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard For proposals, weddings and honeymoons, check out the Dillard House. While the resort and restaurant is famous for its Southern culinary experiences, it also hosts numerous wedding activities. The hotel rates as an affordable wedding venue, with indoor and outdoor spots, and offers a variety of lodging and catering options. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard This time of year, the hotel is a great getaway for those looking to escape the Atlanta area for a few days. Invite that special someone for a few days in the mountains, enjoy a meal at the Dillard House, relax and spend some time together. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Dillard Georgia For those with a love of shopping or a love of antiques, pencil in some time on your busy calendar for a visit. The area boasts 40,000 square feet of antique malls to browse. There’s a treasure around every turn. (Nelson Hicks) Things to see and do in Dillard The gallery is sponsored by the City of Dillard. (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Steve Thornton/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Things to see and do in Dillard (Kurtis Miller Photography/City of Dillard) Dillard Georgia (Nelson Hicks)

Don’t drive home. Spend the night at the Dillard House, the resort offers updated accommodations while preserving the comfort and charm that generations of guests have come to love

On July 3, Sky Valley will host its 250th Independence Celebration. The event includes fireworks, a parade, a rubber duck race and food trucks.

July 4 marks a day of celebration at the Dillard House, featuring live music throughout the day and a barbecue. The menu includes fried chicken, BBQ ribs, pulled pork, southern sides and banana pudding.

Nathan Shepherd, Dylan Stulley and Dean Shelli English are scheduled to perform.

The resort also hosts lawn games, children’s activities and s’mores by the firepit.

Beyond resort events, the surrounding area offers unforgettable activities, including waterfall hikes, zip-lining and whitewater rafting for those looking to venture out.

Create new family traditions during the July 4 holiday in the Northeast Georgia Mountains, experiencing activities at the Dillard House Resort, in and around Dillard, Clayton and Sky Valley.

0 of 14 Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Upper Moccasin Creek Falls (Mark Oleg Ozboyd) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Minnehaha Falls (Peter McIntosh) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Ada-Hi Falls (Peter McIntosh) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Angelica Falls (Mark Oleg Ozboyd) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Tallulah Gorge Bridge (Peter McIntosh) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Upper Denton Creek Falls (Mark Oleg Ozboyd) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Moccasin Creek (Peter McIntosh) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Haven Falls (Mark Oleg Ozboyd) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Mud Creek Falls (Mark Oleg Ozboyd) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Hemlock Falls (Peter McIntosh) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Dicks Creek Falls (Mark Oleg Ozboyd) Waterfalls around Rabun County, North Georgia Martins Creek Falls (Peter McIntosh)

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This story is sponsored by the City of Dillard.

©2026 Cox Media Group