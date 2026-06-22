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Head to North Georgia for drone show, BBQ, music this July 4 holiday

DILLARD, Ga. — Witness a dazzling drone show, listen to live music, enjoy a horseback ride and experience various family-friendly activities this July 4 in and around Dillard in North Georgia.

Head to North Georgia for drone show, BBQ, music this July 4 holiday

“July 4th is traditionally a very exciting time,” John Dillard, Jr. from the Dillard House said. “Our family has always celebrated July 4. It’s American, we’re American. The Dillard House, a mountain farm resort, has a lot going on July 4 (with) great activities, and we want you to come enjoy the mountains, Rabun County, and the river, the lakes, and all the state parks and all of the waterfalls.”

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Make your plans now, as the festivities all start on July 1.

America’s 250th birthday party begins early in North Georgia with the city of Clayton hosting the Stars Over Clayton Drone show on the first. Starstruck Drone Shows will launch 200 drones into the air, illuminating the North Georgia sky with massive USA-themed formations synchronized to music. The event includes food trucks, music and plenty of activities.

On July 2, visitors can enjoy a relaxing day at the Dillard House. The historic North Georgia resort recently embarked on a massive renovation, featuring upgraded facilities, rooms and dining.

“As it comes together, it’s so exciting to see that this truly is a world-class resort, a mountain farm resort that is uniquely Georgian,” David Marvin from the Dillard House noted.

No visit to the Dillard House would be complete without a family-style meal in the recently renovated dining room. “Same as it always was, only better” is how the resort describes the dining. Taste it all for yourself this July 4 holiday.

Head out on horseback with the Dillard House Stables during the day. Enjoy a horseback ride into the Little Tennessee River.

“Just going into the river, I mean, how much fun can that be,” Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables said. “You get splashed a little bit. It’s cool in July down in the river when it might be hot everywhere else. So it’s a great experience.”

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Don’t drive home. Spend the night at the Dillard House, the resort offers updated accommodations while preserving the comfort and charm that generations of guests have come to love

On July 3, Sky Valley will host its 250th Independence Celebration. The event includes fireworks, a parade, a rubber duck race and food trucks.

July 4 marks a day of celebration at the Dillard House, featuring live music throughout the day and a barbecue. The menu includes fried chicken, BBQ ribs, pulled pork, southern sides and banana pudding.

Nathan Shepherd, Dylan Stulley and Dean Shelli English are scheduled to perform.

The resort also hosts lawn games, children’s activities and s’mores by the firepit.

Beyond resort events, the surrounding area offers unforgettable activities, including waterfall hikes, zip-lining and whitewater rafting for those looking to venture out.

Create new family traditions during the July 4 holiday in the Northeast Georgia Mountains, experiencing activities at the Dillard House Resort, in and around Dillard, Clayton and Sky Valley.

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This story is sponsored by the City of Dillard.

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