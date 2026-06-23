Teen Walmart employee calls 911 over body in parking lot

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Walmart in Cumming after an employee reported a body in the parking lot.

According to deputies, a teenage employee of the Walmart on Peachtree Parkway called 911 in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

The store manager told the sheriff’s office that a suspicious frequently seen in the parking lot and believed to belong to a homeless man hadn’t moved for a few days.

The manager said “the van typically moves every day but the van hadn’t moved for a couple of days” and told deputies the van had a “nasty odor” coming from it.

That’s why the employee called 911.

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When responders got to the scene, they confirmed a dead man was in the van.

He was found in the back of the vehicle on a mattress with a hand by the victim’s head.

Deputies, along with members of the fire department and coroner’s office, moved the mattress onto a tarp, then laid the body into a series of body bags to mask the smell, the sheriff’s office said.

A check on the van’s license plate showed it had a Wisconsin tag belonging to a 66-year-old, but it was not immediately clear if the owner of the van was the individual found dead inside.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the dead man has still not been identified.

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