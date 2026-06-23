Former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier arrested for public drunkenness at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that their officers arrested former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier at the Atlanta airport for public drunkenness.

Poirier, 37, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on a charge of public drunkenness on Sunday night and bonded out a few hours later.

On Monday, he posted a statement on Instagram saying that he was “working on myself.”

He was having a good time at the airport. Wrestled some of my friends 😂 https://t.co/D1GMLNsEmc pic.twitter.com/Hi4R5U0i5N — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) June 22, 2026

Videos circulating on social media, including one posted by fellow former UFC fighter Ben Askren, show Poirier roughhousing in a restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to Poirier’s arrest.

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