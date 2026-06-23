Atlanta

Former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier arrested for public drunkenness at Atlanta airport

He posted a statement on Instagram saying that he was “working on myself.”

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Dustin Poirier arrested at Atlanta airport Dustin Poirier, 37, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on a charge of public drunkenness on Sunday night and bonded out a few hours later. (PHOTOS: Clayton County Sheriff's Office / FILE)
By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that their officers arrested former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier at the Atlanta airport for public drunkenness.

Poirier, 37, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on a charge of public drunkenness on Sunday night and bonded out a few hours later.

On Monday, he posted a statement on Instagram saying that he was “working on myself.”

Videos circulating on social media, including one posted by fellow former UFC fighter Ben Askren, show Poirier roughhousing in a restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to Poirier’s arrest.

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