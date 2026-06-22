Former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier arrested for public drunkenness in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Retired UFC and MMA fighter Dustin Poirier is facing charges in Clayton County.

Poirier, 37, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on a charge of public drunkenness on Sunday night. He was released a few hours later.

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On Monday, he posted a statement on Instagram saying that he was “working on myself.”

Videos circulating on social media, including one posted by fellow former UFC fighter Ben Askren, appear to show Poirier roughhousing in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

He was having a good time at the airport. Wrestled some of my friends 😂 https://t.co/D1GMLNsEmc pic.twitter.com/Hi4R5U0i5N — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) June 22, 2026

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Authorities have not confirmed where Poirier was arrested or what led to his arrest.

In November, Poirier posted on Instagram that he was committing to his sobriety after his retirement earlier in the year.

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