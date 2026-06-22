Man killed after helping fix a lawnmower. His friend heard people laughing before they shot him

EAST POINT, Ga. — A man was killed in a drive-by shooting while helping his friend fix a lawnmower. One of the suspects is now in custody.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrants for Amari Martin, who has been charged in the murder of Amondre Michael Zepeda.

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East Point police responded to the shooting on Ben Hill Road the night of April 13. Zepeda’s friend says he was helping him repair a lawnmower when he spotted a car driving toward them.

Zepeda’s friend “heard people laughing from inside the vehicle” before the suspects starting shooting at them. He was shot in the hand. Zepeda was shot in the head. Paramedics rushed Zepeda to the hospital, where he died three days later.

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Martin’s arrest warrants states that at least 20 gunshots were fired. The house was shot up as well while several children, ages 3-13, were inside. Martin faces multiple counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

According to the warrant, East Point investigators traced the shooting back to Martin after they tracked down the car he rented and used his cellphone records. They were also alerted to a gun recovered by Atlanta police in a separate incident. The shell casings matched, according to the warrant.

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