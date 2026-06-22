2 airlifted to hospital after shooting, crash in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash investigation has now turned into a shooting investigation in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash around 2:20 a.m. on Newton Factory Bridge Road. When deputies arrived, they found two people hurt inside the car.

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One of them had a gunshot wound while the other had a leg injury from the crash. Paramedics airlifted both of them to the hospital. Investigators haven’t said if they are searching for any suspects.

Anyone who has information on the case is urged to contact the lead investigator at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428.

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